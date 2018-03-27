Soccer Mommy, the indie rock project of Nashville musician Sophie Allison, turns Nineties teen movies into a cheeky fever dream in the new video for "Cool." The track appears on Soccer Mommy's new album, Clean.

The clip tells the story of the most popular girl in school and sifts between high school doldrums and adolescent daydreams. Allison performs "Cool" solo on an empty baseball field and wearily picks apart crayons at a desk. Later, Allison and the rest of the band take goofy school portraits and throw a pre-prom rager in a party bus.

Soccer Mommy released Clean earlier this month. The album arrives after a string of bedroom-recordings released on Bandcamp, many of which were re-recorded for Soccer Mommy's 2017 effort, Collection.

Soccer Mommy recently kicked off a North American tour in support of Clean. In May, the group will join Speedy Ortiz for a handful of dates and will play a short run with Liz Phair in June.