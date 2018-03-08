Snow Patrol Detail First Album in Seven Years, 'Wildness'

British alt-rock outfit Snow Patrol will release their first album in seven years, Wildness, May 25th via Republic.

The group teased the record with a new trailer that features Snow Patrol playing a stomping pop-rock tune layered with orchestral flourishes. The clip also features footage of interpretative dancers and frontman Gary Lightbody playing a lonesome astronaut staring down at Earth.

Wildness follows Snow Patrol's 2011 record, Fallen Empires, and finds the group reuniting with longtime producer Jackknife Lee. "There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all it's confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness," Lightbody said of the album. "Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it."

Wildness is available to pre-order and fans who do will have first access to Snow Patrol tickets. While the band has yet to announce a full tour, they will be playing a handful of festivals across Europe this summer.

In the seven years between Fallen Empires and Wildness, the members of Snow Patrol have worked on a variety of projects. In 2013, Lightbody's side group, Tired Pony, released a new album, The Ghost of the Mountain, while over the past few years, he's written music for films and worked with several major pop acts, including One Direction, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Snow Patrol Wildness Track List



1. "Life On Earth"

2. "Don’t Give In"

3. "Heal Me"

4. "Empress"

5. "A Dark Switch"

6. "What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?"

7. "A Youth Written In Fire"

8. "Soon"

9. "Wild Horses"

10. "Life And Death"