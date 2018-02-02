Snoop Dogg Readies Gospel Double Album 'Bible of Love'

Snoop Dogg delivered on his promise to record a gospel album, Bible of Love. The 32-track double album, which features artists like Tye Tribbet, the Clark Sisters, Faith Evans and Rance Allen, is due out March 16th according to the record's iTunes preorder page.

Snoop Dogg also unveiled the new video for the album's seven-minute closing track, "Words Are Few," featuring B Slade and Snoop performing the song in church. The rapper originally released the inspirational single in September.

Snoop Dogg has hinted at recording a gospel album since 2017. He said in a Beats 1 interview, "It's always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing 'gangsta' business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it's been on my heart too long. I need to do it now."

Snoop Dogg also marked the impending arrival of Bible of Love with a headlining set at the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration outside Minneapolis. According to the Bethel University Clarion, Snoop Dogg was the first secular artist to headline the event.

"The record's all about love from start to finish," he said at the event. "That's the way you change the world, by putting love in it."