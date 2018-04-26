Trending

Watch Snail Mail Take On Hockey Brawl in New Video for 'Heat Wave'

"Heat Wave" is the second single off her upcoming debut album, 'Lush'

Snail Mail, also known as Baltimore singer-guitarist Lindsey Jordan, has dropped a video for "Heat Wave," the second single off her debut album Lush, out June 8th on Matador Records. In the follow-up to the sullen "Pristine," Jordan makes a case to be somebody's most valuable player. "I'm feeling low," she sings, "I'm not into sometimes."

Directed by Brandon Herman, the video sees Jordan swap a red dress for a hockey uniform. She is accosted by several male players on the ice – but Jordan's quick to prove she's no rookie. A seasoned hockey player in her high school days, the guitar virtuoso holds her own against the brutes in the video. 

"I hadn't actually been on skates since I quit the high school team junior year," she said of the shoot. "So immediately jumping into shooting this was equal parts difficult and super fun."

Snail Mail embarks on a North American tour this week, featuring dates with Belle & Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast and more. The tour starts April 26 at the Norman Music Festival in Norman, OK. 