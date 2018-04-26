Watch Snail Mail Take On Hockey Brawl in New Video for 'Heat Wave'

Snail Mail, also known as Baltimore singer-guitarist Lindsey Jordan, has dropped a video for "Heat Wave," the second single off her debut album Lush, out June 8th on Matador Records. In the follow-up to the sullen "Pristine," Jordan makes a case to be somebody's most valuable player. "I'm feeling low," she sings, "I'm not into sometimes."

Directed by Brandon Herman, the video sees Jordan swap a red dress for a hockey uniform. She is accosted by several male players on the ice – but Jordan's quick to prove she's no rookie. A seasoned hockey player in her high school days, the guitar virtuoso holds her own against the brutes in the video.

"I hadn't actually been on skates since I quit the high school team junior year," she said of the shoot. "So immediately jumping into shooting this was equal parts difficult and super fun."

Snail Mail embarks on a North American tour this week, featuring dates with Belle & Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast and more. The tour starts April 26 at the Norman Music Festival in Norman, OK.