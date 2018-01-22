The Smiths' Andy Rourke, Mike Joyce Reunite for Orchestral Concerts

Former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce – as well as rhythm guitarist and temporary "Fifth Smith" Craig Gannon – will reunite this summer to perform the band's music live alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

Dubbed "Classically Smiths," Rourke, Joyce and Gannon will stage concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh in June before launching a full-scale U.K. tour later in the year, the Manchester Evening News reports. Still-unannounced guest vocalists will fill in for Morrissey at the concerts.



The shows promise to be an "epic production" with the Smiths' music delivered "as you never heard it before" thanks to the involvement of the Manchester Camerate Orchestra, who were previously involved in a similar pop music collaboration dedicated to the rave music of the Hacienda era.

"I'm massively excited to be playing with Andy and Craig again, but introducing a full orchestra into the mix takes this to another level," Joyce said of the Classically Smiths shows in a statement.

"There'll be Smiths classics in the set, but I can’t wait to play the songs that have never been heard live before. With the addition of an orchestra, it will sound as totally unique as it will immense. I’m really looking forward to fans being able to hear the songs in a way they've never been heard before, either on record or live. On the stage, or out front, this is going to be quite an experience for us all."

Rourke and Joyce were members of the Smiths from 1982 until their breakup in 1987. The bassist and drummer continued to perform together – including backing artists like Morrissey and Sinead O'Connor – but these shows represent the first time in over 30 years they have played the Smiths' music live.

Gannon spent less than year as a member of the Smiths in 1986, taking over as bassist when Rourke was briefly fired and then sliding over to rhythm guitar for Smiths songs like "Ask" and "Panic." Gannon also recorded with Morrissey on the singer's "Last of the Famous International Playboys" and "Interesting Drug" singles.