The Smiths' Andy Rourke Denies Involvement in Orchestral Concerts

Former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke denies that he is reuniting with the band's drummer Mike Joyce for a series of orchestral concerts scheduled for this summer.

Related The Smiths' Mike Joyce to Perform Orchestral Concerts of Classic Songs "With the addition of an orchestra, it will sound as totally unique as it will immense," Joyce says of Classically Smiths shows

Hours after the "Classically Smiths" shows were announced for June in the U.K., a rep for Rourke emailed Rolling Stone to say that the bassist never signed on for the gigs, even though a press release that accompanied the concerts' announcement had a statement attributed to Rourke.

Additionally, the event – which was teased this weekend on social media by Joyce – was announced as Rourke mourns the death of his friend and D.A.R.K. bandmate Dolores O'Riordan.

"I am deeply saddened that during the week of the death of my dear friend Dolores O'Riordan, that false statements are made on my behalf," Rourke told Rolling Stone. "At no time did I give my consent for anyone in connection with this Classically Smiths project to act on my behalf or my name and nothing was ever confirmed, approved or contracted by me or my team."

A rep for Joyce did not immediately return a request for comment. Reps for Bad Production Ltd, the production company behind the show, did not immediately respond to requests for clarification and comment.

In the press release Monday, Rourke is quoted as saying about the Classically Smiths concerts, "To have been there the first time round and seen it first hand, and to still be such a big fan of The Smiths today, I am both thrilled and excited to be involved in Classically Smiths. I’m really proud of the band’s work, and being able to present those songs again in this particular production format promises to be a real gift for audiences everywhere."

However, Rourke's rep denied that Rourke ever made that statement. "At no point in time did Andy Rourke agree to participate or otherwise license or authorize the use of his name, likeness or any personal quotes in any manner in connection with this Classically Smiths project," Rourke's representative told Rolling Stone.

"The parties involved were advised of this on multiple occasions prior to them going to press. A press conference and press release were scheduled and serviced to the media without Andy Rourke’s or his team’s knowledge or approval. Any quotes by Andy Rourke that were attributed in any press materials in regards to the Classically Smiths project were not provided, authorized or otherwise approved by him or his representatives."

The press release serviced to media also had quotes attributed to Joyce, short-lived Smiths rhythm guitarist Craig Gannon, the Manchester Camerata orchestra CEO Bob Riley and Joel Perry, the Executive Producer and Creative Director of Bad Production Ltd., the company presenting the event.

Tickets for the three Classically Smiths concerts are, at press time, still scheduled to go on sale Friday.