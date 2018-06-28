Watch Smashing Pumpkins Confront Surreal Horrors in 'Solara' Video

The Smashing Pumpkins unveiled an utterly bizarre video for their new song "Solara."

The Nick Koenig-directed clip finds Billy Corgan being held captive in an otherworldly asylum. There, he receives dosages of trauma from an IV, watches other inmates play Connect Four with only black pieces and stumbles across a mime giving birth to an imaginary baby while being guarded by heavily armed mime guards.

Things get weirder when Corgan exits the building, walking through a sunny suburb populated by fathers walking their children on leashes, muscled men sunbathing while bugs crawl all over them and a group of goths enjoying a barbecue with glasses of milk. The clip ends with Corgan ostensibly choosing to return to the asylum instead of facing the world outside.

"Solara" marks the first Smashing Pumpkins track in 18 years to feature original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Rick Rubin produced the track, which also features longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

This three-quarters of the classic Pumpkins lineup will embark on a North American tour July 12th at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky is not on board for the reunion following contentious words and conflicting reports between her and the band.