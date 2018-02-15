Smashing Pumpkins Plot Reunion Tour Culling From First Five Albums

Three-fourths of the Smashing Pumpkins' classic lineup will reunite for a North American tour this summer. The trek marks Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin's first tour together since 2000, though the band's original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky will not join the trio.

The Shiny and Oh So Bright tour starts July 12th at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona and wraps September 7th at the Ford Idaho Center in Boise, Idaho. Tickets go on sale February 23rd at 10 a.m. local time with complete information available on the Smashing Pumpkins' website.

The tour notably coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Smashing Pumpkins' formation. During the tour, the band will exclusively play songs off their first five albums: 1991's Gish, 1993's Siamese Dream, 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1998's Adore and 2000's Machina.

"This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played," Corgan said. "For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang."

The official tour announcement comes after a lengthy buildup that included plenty of open secrets and in-fighting. Corgan first teased the reunion on Instagram in January, saying he was in the studio with Iha, Chamberlin and producer Rick Rubin. Not long after, when a countdown clock started ticking away on the Pumpkins' website, Wretzky gave an interview with the music site Blast Echo in which she blamed Corgan for excluding her from the reunion (the full Smashing Pumpkins classic lineup hasn't performed together since April 1999).

The interview prompted the Smashing Pumpkins to release a statement before officially announcing a reunion in which they claimed they'd invited Wretzky to partake in the reunion in various ways. "For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon."

In a follow-up interview with Alternative Nation, Wretzky claimed that Corgan had never intended to hire her full-time and had instead enlisted Jack Bates, the son of New Order's Peter Hook, to play bass. Instead, she said, Corgan planned on her making special appearances, similar to Steven Adler's sporadic cameos during Guns N' Roses' recent reunion dates. "The fucking nerve," Wretzky said, "and then for him to come back and say, 'Well, we haven't seen you in this long, and you haven’t done this, and you couldn’t even make it to this. Everyone has shown up, and you didn’t?’ How could I, I didn't even know you were there."

The band announced the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour with a short video soundtracked to the group’s hit, “Today.” In the clip, two grave angels – looking like grown-up versions of the cherubs on the Siamese Dream cover – torch a Smashing Pumpkins heart logo and watch as it burned.



Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

July 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

July 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Aerna

July 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 1 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 20 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 7 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

