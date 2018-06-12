See Smashing Pumpkins Perform 'Solara' For First Time on 'Fallon'

The Smashing Pumpkins performed "Solara" for the first time on television during The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday. It's the founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin's first new song in 18 years.

"I'm nothing but a body in my mind," Corgan sang amid pulsating back lights, before the layered chorus: "Tear down the sun/ Bring down the sun/ I'm not everyone/ I'm not everyone/ I'm not everyone" over the churning melodies and building rhythms. Longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder rounded out their performance.

Smashing Pumpkins also performed their hit "Zero" from their 1995 double album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Next month, the Smashing Pumpkins will embark on their North American Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, which will not include the band's original bassist, D'Arcy Wretzky. The set list will comprise songs from their first five albums. It kicks off on July 12th at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

