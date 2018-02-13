Smashing Pumpkins Explain D'arcy Absence Ahead of Rumored Reunion

Two days before the Smashing Pumpkins are rumored to announce the long-awaited reunion of three-quarters of their classic lineup, the band issued a statement explaining why the fourth key member won't be taking part.

"In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying," the band said in a statement Monday.

"For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon."

The statement follows comments the bassist allegedly made to music site Blast Echo where she largely blamed Corgan for her exclusion from the reunion, which would have marked the first time Smashing Pumpkins' classic lineup performed together since April 1999.

Additionally, Wretzky claimed that Corgan offered her a contract to rejoin the Smashing Pumpkins, only to rescind the offer. "My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen," Wretzky told Blast Echo in late January. "I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player."

Attempts to reach Wretzky for comment on the situation were unsuccessful. On a Facebook page reportedly connected to Wretzky, the bassist further discussed the issue with disappointed fans, adding "I was really looking forward to it-probably more than all the guys combined."

Even though the Smashing Pumpkins have not yet officially announced their reunion – that is likely coming Thursday when a countdown clock on the band's website hits zeroes – Corgan has been pretty open about the band's plans on Instagram, revealing that he, Iha and Chamberlin have been working in a Los Angeles studio with producer Rick Rubin, who produced Corgan's 2017 solo LP Ogilala.

The upcoming album would be the first Smashing Pumpkins LP to feature Iha since 2000's Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, although Wretzky tempered expectations when she told fans that Iha only appeared on one of the songs Rubin produced.