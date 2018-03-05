Slayer Announce Second North American Leg of Final Tour

Slayer will embark on the second leg of their final world tour on July 26th. The band plans to play 20 additional dates around the U.S. and Canada with support from Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.

In January, Slayer announced plans to tour once more together before calling it quits. Band members have not spoken about the decision to end the group. "It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt," Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe said in a statement. "To be asked to be a part of their final tour – well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are."



The extra shows were added due to popular demand – 12 shows on the first leg of the tour, which starts in May and continues through the end of June, are already sold out. "We were blown away by the speed of sales for the final run," Rick Franks, President of Touring for Live Nation, said in a statement. "36 years later and Slayer is bigger than ever before."

Slayer's final tour begins May 10th in San Diego. Ticket information can be found on the band's website.

Slayer Leg 2 Tour Dates:

July 26 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

July 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 1 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

August 3 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

August 6 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

August 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

August 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 15 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

August 16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 18 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 21 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater,

August 23 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 26 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center