Slayer Announce Second North American Leg of Final Tour

Slayer will embark on the second leg of their final world tour on July 26th. The band plans to play 20 additional dates around the U.S. and Canada with support from Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.
In January, Slayer announced plans to tour once more together before calling it quits. Band members have not spoken about the decision to end the group. "It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt," Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe said in a statement. "To be asked to be a part of their final tour – well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are."
The extra shows were added due to popular demand – 12 shows on the first leg of the tour, which starts in May and continues through the end of June, are already sold out. "We were blown away by the speed of sales for the final run," Rick Franks, President of Touring for Live Nation, said in a statement. "36 years later and Slayer is bigger than ever before."
Slayer's final tour begins May 10th in San Diego. Ticket information can be found on the band's website.
Slayer Leg 2 Tour Dates:
July 26 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
July 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 1 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
August 3 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
August 6 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
August 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
August 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
August 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 15 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
August 16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
August 18 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 21 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater,
August 23 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 26 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center