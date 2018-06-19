Slash Sets Tour, New LP 'Living the Dream' With Myles Kennedy

Slash will take a month-long break from Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime Tour this fall to hit the road with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.
The guitarist also detailed the September 21st arrival of his new album Living the Dream, the first Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators LP since 2014's World on Fire.
The tour kicks off September 13th at Los Angeles' famed Whisky A Go Go and circles North America before concluding October 14th at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival. Check out Slash's site for full ticket information.
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators also shared a teaser for the upcoming tour and the 12-song Living the Dream.
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Tour Dates
September 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
September 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
September 16 - Del Mar, CA@ Kaaboo Del Mar
September 18 - Salt Lake City, CA@ The Depot
September 19 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore
September 21 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville
September 22 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar
September 24 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs
September 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
September 28 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
September 29 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort
October 1 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
October 2 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
October 4 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
October 5 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
October 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 9 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount
October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
October 11 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
October 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock