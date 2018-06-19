Slash Sets Tour, New LP 'Living the Dream' With Myles Kennedy

Slash will take a month-long break from Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime Tour this fall to hit the road with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The guitarist also detailed the September 21st arrival of his new album Living the Dream, the first Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators LP since 2014's World on Fire.

The tour kicks off September 13th at Los Angeles' famed Whisky A Go Go and circles North America before concluding October 14th at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival. Check out Slash's site for full ticket information.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators also shared a teaser for the upcoming tour and the 12-song Living the Dream.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Tour Dates



September 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

September 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

September 16 - Del Mar, CA@ Kaaboo Del Mar

September 18 - Salt Lake City, CA@ The Depot

September 19 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore

September 21 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville

September 22 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar

September 24 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

September 26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

September 28 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

September 29 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort

October 1 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

October 2 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

October 4 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

October 5 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

October 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 9 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

October 11 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

October 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock