Slash Details New Album With Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Slash announced a new LP with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators on Thursday. The album, due out this fall, does not yet have a name or a release date.

Related Slash on Guns N' Roses Reunion: 'Everybody's Getting Along' "We were all pretty positive that that would never happen so it's still sort of blowing our minds," guitarist says of Not in This Lifetime reunion

"I've been working with Myles, Brent [Fitz on drums] and Todd [Kerns on bass] for about 8 years now," Slash said in a statement. "It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better, which is great. With the addition of Frank [Sidoris on guitar] since the World on Fire tour, I feel we have hit a creative stride."



Myles Kennedy sang lead vocals on a pair of songs that appeared on Slash's eponymous solo debut album in 2010 before taking a more central role on 2012's Apocalyptic Love, singing and co-writing on every song. Their collaboration continued in 2014 with World on Fire. The upcoming LP will be produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has worked several times with Kennedy's other group, Alter Bridge.

Before the release of Slash's new album, the guitarist also plans to perform in Europe with Guns N' Roses this summer. "I love doing European festivals, and this is the first time we've done any proper festivals over there on the Not in This Lifetime Tour," Slash said.

He also praised the band's current lineup, which includes Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese next to classic-era members. "It's like being in a new band," Slash said, "except there's a chemistry that is established from days of old."