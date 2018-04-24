Shawn Mendes Braves Storm in Aching New 'In My Blood' Video

Shawn Mendes endures literal and figurative storms in the new video for his anguished new single,"In My Blood." The track marks the first single off the singer's forthcoming third album.

The Jay Martin-directed clip is centered around a single shot of Mendes lying on the ground and belting the heart-rending pop-rock ballad as rocks, snow and rain pour down around him. As "In My Blood" reaches its cathartic end, a new light finally appears and a lush field of grass and flowers sprouts up around Mendes.

Mendes released "In My Blood" in March, following it up immediately with another new track, "Lost in Japan." Both songs are expected to appear on Mendes' upcoming LP, though a release date and title have yet to be announced. Mendes' last album, Illuminate, arrived in 2016.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Mendes said "In My Blood" was indicative of his new album's more rock-oriented direction. "I was like, I want to make a Kings of Leon record – I want to go more rock," Mendes said. "The only way we're going to step up ... and get better ... is if it's more honest. Like, how raw can we get?"