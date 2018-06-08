Shakira, Maluma Play Secret Lovers on Intoxicating Duet 'Clandestino'

Shakira and Maluma have teamed up again for the intoxicating new single "Clandestino." The song is the duo's third collaboration together.

The Colombian pop stars go back-and-forth about a secret love affair on the simmering track, which was written and produced by Shakira, Maluma and Édgar Barrera. "Ours is illegal and I will not deny you/That I pay the sentence for kissing you," they sing in Spanish.

The duo previously worked together on a pair of tracks featured on Shakira's 2017 album El Dorado: "Chantaje" and "Trap." "Chantaje" was a major international hit for them, topping the US Hot Latin Songs as well as pop charts in Spain, Brazil and more countries around the world. "When I meet with a producer in the studio, it's a bit like a blind date," Shakira told Billboard of her fruitful musical partnership with Maluma. "But what I found [with him] was absolute chemistry. The moment the creative energy started to flow, it never stopped."

Shakira is currently touring in support of El Dorado in Europe and will be performing across North America from August through October before heading to South America for the tour's final leg.