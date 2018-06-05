Selena Gomez Channels Silent Movies in 'Back to You' Video

Selena Gomez yearns for a former love in her new video for "Back to You." The song appears on the soundtrack for Season Two of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, which the singer executive produces.

In the retro-styled clip, Gomez is seen at a party where she locks eyes with a blonde guy (who coincidentally or not resembles her on-off beau Justin Bieber) as the lyrics suggest she's reflecting on a past romance.

"I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to/ When I'm lying close to someone else," she sings on the catchy chorus. "You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it/ If I could do it all again, I know I'd go back to you."

The pair's conversation appears silent movie-style in the video with subtitles as they sneak out a window and steal a car. Amid the romantic themes are some cheeky lines and looks. At one point her paramour remarks that she looks like Selena Gomez. She flashes a knowing glance at the camera before saying via subtitle, "Can you believe this guy?" She also runs through some playful poses to emulate the "Happy," "Bored," "Anger," "Drama" and "Surprised" subtitles.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, the singer confirmed she is "finishing up" her third studio album.