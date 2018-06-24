See YG's 'Big Bank' Video With Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, 2 Chainz

YG recruits Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and 2 Chainz for the rapper's video to "Big Bank," the all-star single off his upcoming album Stay Dangerous.
The non-stop visual feast features 2 Chainz delivering his verse while two police officers hold him at gunpoint, Big Sean parading around the Oval Office in a Colin Kaepernick jersey and Nicki Minaj atop a pink plastic horse.
The song's producer DJ Mustard also makes a cameo; "Big Bank" marks a reunion of sorts between the rapper and the producer behind his 2014 debut LP My Krazy Life, after which the two had a much-publicized rift. According to DJ Mustard, the pair made the song "in 20 minutes."
Stay Dangerous, YG's follow-up to 2016's Still Brazy, arrives "Summer 2018," according to the album's preorder page. On August 5th, YG will host a Stay Dangerous concert and 4Hunnid fashion show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre; every ticket to the show comes with a digital download of the rapper's new LP.