See Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell as Fleeing Bride in 'Space & Time' Video

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell isn't sticking around to find out what life after getting married is like in the group's new video for "Space & Time." The song hails from their sophomore LP, Visions of a Life.

"'Space & Time' is about looking back at this moment in time and knowing it won't be as bad as it feels right now," the band wrote on Twitter.

Directed by Rowsell, the visuals capture those feelings of in-the-moment anxiety, but then there's catharsis offered at the end of the road. The clip features Rowsell in a wedding dress as she flees through the woods, down city streets and back roads. "I hope my body gets better/ Do I mean my body or my mind?" Roswell sings. "I hate the word 'forever'/ I hate the word 'change'/ I just need time/ Give me time/ Space and time."

Wolf Alice will perform at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on Friday along with an official festival After Dark appearance on Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl.