See Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Reunite in 'Skaters Paradise' Video

DJ Jazzy Jeff goes globetrotting with Rhymefest and Dayne Jordan in the video for "Skaters Paradise," which features a cameo from Will Smith.

Christopher Schafer directed the clip, which follows Rhymefest and Jordan as they trade bars while relaxing beachside in Bali, taking shots of saki in Tokyo and touring a vineyard in Naples. At one point, the MCs video chat with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith, who spit a few verses on the freewheeling cut.

"Skaters Paradise" appears on Jazzy Jeff's new album, M3. The album marks the third and final installment of his Magnificent series following 2007's The Return of the Magnificent and 2002's The Magnificent. Rhymefest and Jordan appear on much of the album, while other contributors include Uhmeer, Aaron Camper, James Poyser, Andre Harris, Stro Elliot and Jeff Bradshaw.

Last year, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith debuted the song "Get Lit," marking their first collaboration since 1998's "Lovely Daze." In 2015, the pair announced they were reuniting for a new album, though a release date and title have yet to materialize.