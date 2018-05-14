See Whitney Houston's Intricate Rehearsal in 'Whitney' Documentary Clip

Whitney Houston leads an intricate rehearsal of her 1990 hit "I'm Your Baby Tonight" in an intimate clip from Whitney, an upcoming documentary about the late pop icon. The singer juggles vocal and dancing cues throughout the clip, smiling giddily after the performance.

The Houston estate-approved Whitney, in theaters July 6th, documents the singer's virtuosic abilities – and the heavy burdens of fame. In the recently issued first trailer, a family member narrates that "All the things coming at [Houston], she just wanted to escape the pressure."

Director Kevin Macdonald claims the film will be an "unflinching" look at the singer's life and career, utilizing "previously unreleased recordings, rare never-before-seen footage and live performances recorded by Houston at various stages her life, as well as original studio recordings and a capellas of some of the late singer's greatest hits."

The film will also include previously unseen archival footage and new interviews with husband Bobby Brown, her family, Clive Davis and her The Bodyguard co-star Kevin Costner.