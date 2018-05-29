U2 Brings 'Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way' to Third Man Records

U2 performed a live, stripped-down version of "Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way" from 2017's Songs of Experience at Third Man Records. The band stopped in to record the track, which will be available on limited edition vinyl, during their Nashville, Tennessee Experience + Innocence stop over the weekend.

"'When you think you're done, you've just begun…' Down at Jack White's Third Man Records in Nashville, recording a live version of 'Love is bigger than anything in its way…'" the group posted on Facebook. "Special limited edition vinyl coming soon."



A Facebook video from the session shows Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. in a small room surrounded by vinyl. After a false start, the group launched into an intimate rendition of the song, where Edge and Clayton performed acoustically with Mullen Jr. on a pair of drums.

Bono's lead vocals are buoyed by Edge's backing harmonies. "If the moonlight caught you crying on Killiney Bay/Oh sing your song/ Let your song be sung/ Let your song be sung/ If you listen you can hear silence say/ When you think you're done/ You've just begun" they sing in unison, before the final chorus.