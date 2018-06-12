Thirty Seconds to Mars Champion Emotional Unity in New 'Rescue Me' Video

Thirty Seconds to Mars unveiled the music video for "Rescue Me," featuring a montage of people expressing various emotions in tight close-up shots. The song appears on their fifth album America, which was released in April.

Related Jared Leto on New Thirty Seconds to Mars LP, Perils of Touring The band's singer on 'America' album, the Spinal Tap perils of touring and why he's down on Bitcoin and guitars

"'Rescue Me' is a song about pain, a song about empowerment, a song about faith and a song about freedom," singer Jared Leto said in a statement. "It's also a song about the brutal war so many of us wage against fear, depression and anxiety in the hope that we might, one day, live a life filled with happiness and dreams."



"None of us are 'OK' all the time. And there shouldn't be a stigma when we aren't. Both my brother and I have had our own intense personal battles and it has, and continues to be, life changing," he added. "I try to remember the darkest days await the brightest and most rewarding moments. And that change is always around the corner."

The "Rescue Me" video comes on the heels of longtime guitarist Tomo Miličević's announcement that he's leaving the band. "I want to just say how lucky I feel to have been able to stand on that stage in front of you all, alongside Jared and Shannon," he wrote, "and to share the moments that we have shared over these last fifteen years together."