See T-Pain Run Away With the Bride in New 'May I' Video

T-Pain portrays a wedding singer who leaves the nuptials with more than a paycheck in his new video for "May I" featuring Mr. Talkbox.

Written and edited by T-Pain and co-directed with G Visuals, the black-and-white clip opens innocently enough with scenes at the church and at the reception, where T-Pain sings for guests. "So may I have this dance?," he croons. "'Cause I, all I got one last chance/ So just breathe."

But the seemingly celebratory event takes a turn when the bridesmaids discover incriminating evidence of the groom's actions at the bachelor party, which they share with the bride. As dueling piano melodies build up the drama, T-Pain runs away with the bride and the pair heads to a vibrant club.

"May I" appears on Oblivion, which T-Pain released last year.