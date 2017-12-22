See SZA's Compelling 'The Weekend' Video Directed by Solange

SZA caps her breakout 2017 with the new video for "The Weekend," directed by fellow R&B singer Solange.

The latest Ctrl visual films SZA evocatively dancing alone at various ordinary, yet picturesque, locations like a parking garage, an unlit art gallery, a giant chessboard and outside the exit doors of a monolithic building. At the beginning and end of the video, a yellow subtitle reads, "One opted out / An imbalance of power, shifted the whole tide / It waved and waved."

In an August interview with USA Today, SZA talked about her then-upcoming collaboration with Solange. "I love her," the singer said. "I think the universe is just bringing us closer to each other. That's my homegirl."

SZA previously performed "The Weekend" during her Saturday Night Live debut. Ctrl landed on both Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 and 20 Best R&B Albums of 2017 lists, with the LP placing Number Two on the latter. The singer is also nominated for a handful of Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Performance for "The Weekend."