See Sufjan Stevens' Sun-Dappled 'Mystery of Love' Video

Sufjan Stevens released the video for "Mystery of Love," which he penned for the Luca Guadagnino-film Call Me By Your Name.

The video is full of footage from the movie: shots of scenic Italy in summer and the stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, whose evolving relationship is the center of the plot. Pictures of imposing statues from the Museo Archeologico Nazionale of Naples are interspersed next to snippets from the film.

Stevens' song drifts gently through the back of the video, building around an airy acoustic riff. Stevens delivers hushed lyrics that blur the lines between romance and religion. "Woe-oh-woah is me/ The first time that you touched me," he sings. "Oh, will wonders ever cease? Blessed be the mystery of love."

"Mystery of Love" was one of several songs that Stevens composed for Call Me By Your Name. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced that "Mystery of Love" made the shortlist for the Best Original Song Oscar. In addition, Call Me By Your Name earned three nominations at the Golden Globes.