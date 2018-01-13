See 'Stranger Things' Star Cover Velvet Underground at Brooklyn Show

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia performed Friday night at Brooklyn's Rough Trade NYC, where the group played a gig of both covers and originals off Calpurnia's upcoming EP.

In this Rolling Stone video, Calpurnia deliver their rendition of Velvet Underground's "Here She Comes Now," the White Light/White Heat cut that was also covered by Nirvana.

Calpurnia's boisterous take bridges those two versions, with Wolfhard encouraging the crowd to dance during the choruses. "This song goes out to Lou Reed… and Hulk Hogan," the singer/actor quipped before performing the track.

Calpurnia's Brooklyn gig also featured covers of Pixies' "Where Is My Mind," Weezer's "El Scorcho" and Twin Peaks' "Butterfly" as well as some originals destined for the Vancouver band's upcoming debut EP, due out later this month.

According to Calpurnia, the EP, recorded with Twin Peaks producer Cadien Lake James, boasts six original songs and paves the way for their planned full-length LP, which they release via Royal Mountain Records. The band will record the LP later this year.

Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things and recently appeared in the latest adaptation of Stephen King's It, has previously covered tracks by Nirvana and Mac DeMarco on social media.

The actor said of his introduction to music, "My dad and my mom used to play that kind of music in the car when I was a baby. And then my mom introduced me to the Beatles, and I got obsessed with the Beatles, and then I just went from there. I would also search the web: You know how one video leads to another leads to another? It was kind of like that, but with songs. A Beatles song led to a Led Zeppelin song, and then a Led Zeppelin song led to the Rolling Stones."