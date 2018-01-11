See Star-Studded 'The Promise' PSA Featuring Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell, his children Toni and Christopher, and a bevy of stars pledge their dedication to speak out against genocide and other human rights violations in a new PSA for The Promise campaign. Variety premiered the video on Wednesday.

The clip features Cornell's "The Promise," which he wrote and recorded for the film of the same name that addresses Armenian genocide. He donated all proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee, a charity that responds to humanitarian crises by helping to restore health, education and economic wellbeing, among other things, to people stricken by conflict.

The clip opens with Toni and Christopher. "From basic human rights to women's rights, my dad believed that if we each vow to keep one promise, we could make the world a better place," Toni says.

The video features a montage of stars vowing to keep the promise to a variety of humanitarian efforts. The Promise stars Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, Elton John, Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Snoop Dogg, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Lopez, Ozzy Osbourne and Pharrell Williams are among the many actors and artists who appear in the clip.

"I vow to keep the promise to fight for the world's most vulnerable children," the late musician says early in the clip. The video also features footage of Cornell tracking the song.

"The idea of supporting whatever you're passionate about, and to me, that's what The Promise campaign is," Cornell concludes in the video.