Spinal Tap Bassist, Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Unite in New Video

Harry Shearer's Spinal Tap persona Derek Smalls performs alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and prolific session guitarist Waddy Wachtel in the goofy new video for "It Don't Get Old."

The clip, which is from Smalls' upcoming debut solo LP, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), the bassist celebrates the life of a touring rocker – from backstage autograph sessions to groupie sex. "This one's a virgin; this one's a tramp," he growls. "This one's a quickie behind the bass amp."

The all-star guest line-up on Smalls' forthcoming album, out April 13th, also includes David Crosby, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Dweezil Zappa, Paul Shaffer, former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Steve Vai, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, actress-singer Jane Lynch, guitarist Richard Thompson, drummer Jim Keltner and guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter.

Smalls will launch his U.S. tour, "Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music," on April 14th with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at New Orleans' Saenger Theater.