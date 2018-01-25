Watch Run the Jewels' Brash 'Legend Has It' on 'Austin City Limits'

Run the Jewels tear through a breathless rendition of their Run the Jewels 3 cut "Legend Has It" in a preview from their upcoming appearance on Austin City Limits. The episode airs January 27th on PBS and marks the rap duo's debut on the long-running concert series.

While RTJ's episode will be censored for PBS audiences (an uncensored version will appear on ACLTV's YouTube channel following the broadcast premiere), the preview clip boasts El-P and Killer Mike's uncut bars packed with brash humor and clever rhymes ("I'm fucking magic, in fact I'm a warlock of talk," El spits, "I got a unicorn horn for a – stop"). The clip also highlights Run the Jewels' singular chemistry on stage, with El-P and Killer Mike playing hype man for each other and at one point, brushing the dirt off the other's shoulders.

Run the Jewels also shared a web exclusive clip from their ACL episode featuring an epic performance of their Run the Jewels 2 closer, "Angel Duster."

Austin City Limits also tapped Run the Jewels for the latest installment in their virtual reality music documentary series, "ACL: Backstage." The episode includes 360-degree footage of Run the Jewels on stage, as well as an interview with Killer Mike and El-P. The series, presented by ACL and Austin-based company SubVRsive, offers fans a backstage look at ACL artists, with past performers including Ed Sheeran and Father John Misty.

Along with Run the Jewels, the second half of Austin City Limits' 43rd season will feature performances from LCD Soundsystem (February 3rd), Dan Auerbach and Shinyribs (February 10th) and Chris Stapleton and Turnpike Troubador (February 17th). Previous episodes have featured Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Father John Misty and Herbie Hancock.