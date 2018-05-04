Trending

See Royce Da 5'9", Eminem Reteam for New 'Caterpillar' Video

Single to appear on Royce's 'Book of Ryan'

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5'9" reunites with his Bad Meets Evil partner Eminem for a new video for "Caterpillar." The song hails from Royce's seventh album, Book of Ryan.

In the black-and-white, James Larese-directed clip, the rappers take turns on their fiery verses while the other remains stoic, taking in the boom-bap beat. King Green is also featured on the chorus. The lyrics and video graphics imagery use a caterpillar vs. butterfly metaphor that addresses respect.

"Never let someone who's not as smart as you/ Gas you up and tell you something you never knew," Royce advises in his opening verse. "Always stay professional/ You always gon' make revenue/ Don't let people next to you that don't want what's best for you."

Eminem comes out swinging on his verse. "You're looking at Atilla, the psychopathic killer, the caterpillar/ Don't tell me when I'm supposed to rap until," he spits. "Especially when your favorite rapper ain't even half as ill/A savage still."

Royce Da 5'9"'s Book of Ryan drops on Friday via eOne Music/Heaven Studios, Inc. In March, the rapper and DJ Premier released PRhyme 2.