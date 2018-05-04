See Royce Da 5'9", Eminem Reteam for New 'Caterpillar' Video

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5'9" reunites with his Bad Meets Evil partner Eminem for a new video for "Caterpillar." The song hails from Royce's seventh album, Book of Ryan.

In the black-and-white, James Larese-directed clip, the rappers take turns on their fiery verses while the other remains stoic, taking in the boom-bap beat. King Green is also featured on the chorus. The lyrics and video graphics imagery use a caterpillar vs. butterfly metaphor that addresses respect.

"Never let someone who's not as smart as you/ Gas you up and tell you something you never knew," Royce advises in his opening verse. "Always stay professional/ You always gon' make revenue/ Don't let people next to you that don't want what's best for you."

Eminem comes out swinging on his verse. "You're looking at Atilla, the psychopathic killer, the caterpillar/ Don't tell me when I'm supposed to rap until," he spits. "Especially when your favorite rapper ain't even half as ill/A savage still."

Royce Da 5'9"'s Book of Ryan drops on Friday via eOne Music/Heaven Studios, Inc. In March, the rapper and DJ Premier released PRhyme 2.