Josh Homme and a severed green hand flipping the bird leads his Queens of the Stone Age through any number of kitschy frights in the animated video for "Head Like a Haunted House," a track off last year's Villains.

Over the course of the song's three minutes, skeletons, monsters and knives surround Homme in bed, as he loses a hand because of leprosy and a UFO attempts to abduct him. His bandmates eventually join him for a few herky-jerky dances and a magic coffin ride. It's all incredibly whimsical, thanks to the creative stewardship of director Liam Lynch (Tenacious D's "Tribute," Weird Al's "First World Problems"), and more Fred Munster than Frankenstein's monster.

The real-life, non-animated version of the band is wrapping one leg of a North American tour this week, but they'll be back in April for a spring run before heading to Europe and Japan.