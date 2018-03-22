See Panic! at the Disco's Fervent 'Say Amen' Performance on 'Fallon'

Hours after releasing two new songs, Panic! at the Disco performed a brassy version of "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

"Say Amen (Saturday Night)" is agitated and spasmodic. On The Tonight Show, lead singer Brendon Urie raced through the verses, egged on by stabbing guitar and fluttering drums. The chorus mixed call-and-response singing, blasting riffs from a three-piece horn section and electronic samples. Urie bobbed and weaved and shimmied around the stage, stopping only when he needed to hold piercing falsetto notes for several seconds.

"Say Amen (Saturday Night)" will appear on Panic! at the Disco's sixth album, Pray For the Wicked, out June 22nd. "After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA," Urie said in a statement. "I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I've experienced the last couple of years."

Following the release of Pray for the Wicked, Panic! at the Disco will tour throughout July and August.