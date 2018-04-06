Watch Noel Gallagher's Retro 'She Taught Me How to Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released a retro new video for "She Taught Me How to Fly," the third single off the former Oasis guitarist's latest LP, Who Built the Moon?

"She Taught Me How to Fly" follows Gallagher's Who Built the Moon? videos for "Holy Mountain" and "It's a Beautiful World." Like those previous videos, Gallagher utilizes antiquated technology — in this case, VHS and cheesy Eighties graphics — to create a nostalgia-inducing visual for a song Gallagher told Rolling Stone is "clearly the greatest lost Blondie single of time."



"It's unashamedly a fuckin' pop record," Gallagher said of Who Built the Moon? in December. "It's about the joy of beautiful women, nights out and nights getting fuckin' high, and all the things that we live in life. All the things that the fuckin' terrorists hate. I reckon if I went to Syria and played it for Isis, it'd all be fuckin' over. I reckon it'd even turn Trump around."



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will spend the summer touring Europe in support of their latest LP, which was — along with Liam Gallagher's As You Were — one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017.