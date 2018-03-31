Watch Neil Young Revisit 'Peace Trail' for New 'Paradox' Video

Neil Young revisits his 2016 song "Peace Trail" for the rocker's latest music video, featuring footage from Young and Promise of the Real's surreal quasi-Western Paradox.

In the video, helmed by Paradox director Daryl Hannah, Young and Promise of the Real perform the Peace Trail title track under a tent as characters from the film drift in and out of frame.

Like Paradox's loose narrative – Hannah joked that the film had "more pot than plot" – the "Peace Trail" video also features footage of deer in the forest, Young and Promise of the Real onstage at Desert Trip and an 8 ½-inspired shot of a man floating like a balloon with a rope attached to his leg.

Paradox debuted at the SXSW Film Festival ahead of its now-exclusive run on Netflix. "We made this in the spirit of lighthearted fun," Hannah told the audience prior to screening the film at SXSW. "So we hope you can relax your brains."

Young and Promise of the Real also recently released a companion soundtrack for Paradox, featuring new instrumentals, live recordings and Willie Nelson.

