See Neil Young Play Ominous 'Man in Black Hat' in 'Paradox' Trailer

Neil Young plays the Clint Eastwood-style "Man in the Black Hat" in the upcoming film Paradox, which also features the members of his backing band the Promise of the Real.

A trailer for the Daryl Hannah-directed film shows Young and brothers Micah and Lukas Nelson (who portray the "Particle Kid" and "Jail Time," respectively) hiding out on a mountain range. In a Sergio Leone-esque sequence, one of the Nelsons says in voiceover, "The Man in the Black Hat, I heard he can be kind of shady," before cutting to a close-up of Young's eyes from beneath his signature headpiece.

Elsewhere, the clip shows Young leading the band members through the woods while playing an acoustic guitar, a woman running toward teepees and shots of Young and the band singing his 2016 song "Peace Trail." At one point, a person seems to fly away.

Netflix's official blurb for the film says it's set "sometime in the future past" and that musicians, along with cowboys, spend their time looking for treasure. It also says that the film, which includes and appearance by Willie Nelson, will feature new music by Young; a soundtrack album is due out the day the picture hits the streaming site. On Netflix's website, the categorization for the film says, "This movie is: Cerebral."

The film is premiering at South by Southwest on Wednesday and comes out on Netflix on March 23rd.