Watch Miley Cyrus' Forceful 'Wrecking Ball' Duet With Brooke Simpson

Miley Cyrus partnered with her Voice protege Brooke Simpson for a bombastic rendition of "Wrecking Ball" during the first episode of the competition's two-part season finale Monday.

Cyrus and Simpson spent the performance trading lines during the song's verses and building steadily to each monster chorus. The pair's soaring harmonies added a new dimension to "Wrecking Ball," and during the song's final refrain, Simpson pushed her voice to its upper limits as she unleashed several stadium-sized vocal runs.

During Monday's show, Simpson also delivered a solo performance of the holiday staple, "O Holy Night." Season 13 of The Voice wraps tonight, December 19th. Along with Simpson, the finalists include Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow.

As for Cyrus, the pop star released her most recent album, Younger Now, in September. The record found Cyrus forgoing the massive pop stylings of "Wrecking Ball" for a more laid-back rock sound closer to her country roots.