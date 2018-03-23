Marilyn Manson is a patient in a hospital from hell in the new video for "Tattooed in Reverse," which features Lisa Marie Presley and Courtney Love in cameo roles.

The Hole singer – a longtime adversary of Manson's before the two mended their rift in 2014 – plays a nurse pushing around Manson's wheelchair within the video's demented hospital, where cult rituals, human sacrifices, experimental tests and other medical malpractices all occur over the five-minute runtime.

"Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit ... I did," Manson joked on Twitter prior the video's premiere.

"Tattooed in Reverse" is the latest vision of eeriness from Manson's latest LP Heaven Upside Down. The shock rocker previously shared a pair of NSFW music videos starring his friend Johnny Depp, "Say10" and "KILL4ME."

This summer, Manson will reunite with another Nineties rock counterpart, Rob Zombie, for the joint Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, a 29-show spectacle that kicks off July 11th.