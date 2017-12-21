Watch Macklemore Play Cop, Clerk, Mom in Hilarious 'Corner Store' Video

In Macklemore's "Corner Store" video featuring Dave B and Travis Thompson, rebellious teenagers party in a park and outrun security officers. The track appears on Macklemore's new solo album, Gemini.

Related Macklemore Talks 'Gemini,' His Upcoming Career Reset Without Ryan Lewis The rapper on working with Kesha, life after poorly received 'Unruly Mess' and why he's not overthinking his first solo record since 2005

The Johnny LeFlare-directed clip opens with Dave B and Thompson, two rising Seattle MCs, strolling through a bodega and trying to buy beer with a fake ID, only to have a cantankerous store clerk (Macklemore) turn them down. The store clerk is one of several parts Macklemore plays throughout the video. The rapper next appears as the drifter loitering outside the market, who happily takes Dave B and Thompson's money and buys them beer.

Macklemore, still dressed as the drifter, spits his verse and takes swigs from a can wrapped in a brown paper bag as he, Dave B and Thompson venture to meet a group of friends at the park. There, a dog walker (also Macklemore) calls security, and a pair of guards (Macklemore and rapper Lace Cadence) arrive to break up the party. The security guards home in on Thompson, but the rapper manages to evade them and make it home safely where his mom – Macklemore, once more – curses out the "busted-ass, rent-a-cops," before spotting her son's fake ID.

Macklemore released Gemini in September. The rapper will embark on a joint tour with Kesha June 6th, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.