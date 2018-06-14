Watch Low Cut Connie's Goofy Bar Adventures in 'Hey! Little Child' Video

Philadelphia rockers Low Cut Connie hold court at a local bar in the video for "Hey! Little Child," a cover of the 1979 Alex Chilton song.

Throughout the clip, the band drink shots, shoot pool, pose for goofy photos, fire tater tots into each others' mouths, do impromptu push-ups, blow kisses and pose next to a Frank Zappa tour poster.

The band's stomping remake of "Hey! Little Child" appears on their recently issued fifth LP, Dirty Pictures (Part 2), which Rolling Stone recently named one of the year's 50 Best Albums so far.

Frontman Adam Weiner reflected on the original song, and its influence on his songwriting, in a statement about the video. "Alex Chilton is one of my songwriting heroes. What a mercurial genius," he said. "We recorded our version of 'Hey! Little Child' in the same room in Ardent where he did the original. We are on the road constantly and spend a lot of time in divey bars talking to local yokels and shooting pool. Roy Power and his crew had the good sense to hang with us a couple nights snapping pictures of the band in our scruffy off-stage moments."

Low Cut Connie will promote their new LP on a U.S. tour launching June 15th at the Winnetka Music Fest in Winnetka, Illinois.