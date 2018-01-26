See Liam Payne, Rita Ora's Lavish Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed' Song

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are literally high on love as they levitate through a mansion in the new video for "For You." The single is from the recently issued Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Wearing a billowing red dress, Ora wanders through a mansion garden and reclines in a bed of white flowers. Inside, Payne sits pensively beside his bed, holding a glass of scotch as sheet music blows through the room. At the clip's climax, the two singers suddenly levitate as fireworks erupt in the distance.

"For You" is Payne's fourth post-One Direction single, following Quavo collaboration "Strip That Down", Zedd team-up "Get Low" and "Bedroom Floor." Last year, Ora released two solo tracks, "Your Song" and "Anywhere," previewing her next album. She issued her debut LP, Ora, in 2012.

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack also includes Julia Michaels' "Heaven," Sia's "Deer in Headlights," Ellie Goulding's revamped version of "Love Me Like You Do," along with spots from Jessie J, Miike Snow and Danny Elfman, among others. The film, the final installment of the erotic-thriller franchise Fifty Shades, is out February 9th.