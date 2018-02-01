See Liam Payne, Rita Ora's Grand Performance of 'For You' on 'Fallon'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora performed a melodramatic rendition of the romantic duet "For You" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. "For You" is part of the latest Fifty Shades movie soundtrack. The movie franchise has been a launching pad for hits like the Weeknd's "Earned It" and Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Ora started the performance alone, singing longingly over throbbing strings and a lean, snapping beat. Payne joined after the first hook and the two spent much of the rest of the performance singing in unison as flames flickered on a video screen behind them. Ora and Payne ended the performance pretending to kiss, to the delight of Jimmy Fallon, who bounded onstage to jokingly insert himself between the singers.

The makers of the latest 50 Shades soundtrack recruited a murderer's row of songwriters to pen "For You:" Ali Payami (Taylor Swift's "Style"), Ali Tamposi (Camila Cabello's "Havana," ) and Andrew Watt (Kygo and Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me"). "For You" debuted at Number 11 on the U.K. singles chart. The soundtrack also features songs by Sia, Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld.

Fifty Shades Freed is due for wide release on February 9th.