See Liam Gallagher's literally self-reflective "Paper Crown" video.

Liam Gallagher's new video As You Were song, "Paper Crown," features a woman in a sequined dress going through a variety of emotions and literal self-reflection. Versions of her console herself, play the drums and sing the lyrics. It all takes place in a red-walled lounge, where the actress, Sienna Guillory, is crawl around while the acoustic-driven rocker plays.

Late last year, Gallagher dedicated the song to his estranged brother and Oasis co-founder Noel at a London concert, according to the Mirror. He didn't elaborate on the dedication. The lyrics generally address a woman, but the song opens with a cryptic verse: "When they gave you roses and believed your wild excuses/You were sealing the deal/Halfway down the road and ain't it funny how the ghosts they fade and suddenly appear?"

In other news about Liam, the singer-songwriter will be embarking on a short North American tour later this month with stops on both coasts in many big cities. Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will accompany him on all of the dates except at the Washington, D.C. show.

Liam Gallagher Tour Dates



May 10 – San Francisco @ Masonic

May 11 – Los Angeles @ The Greek Theatre

May 13 – Toronto @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

May 14 – Boston @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 16 – New York @ Central Park Summer Stage

May 17 – Philadelphia @ Festival Pier @ Penn's Landing

May 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre