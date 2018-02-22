See Liam Gallagher Sing Yoko Ono-Inspired 'I've All I Need' on 'Corden'

Liam Gallagher had an air of casual charisma during his performance of "I've All I Need" on The Late Late Show on Wednesday. The song originally appeared last October as part of As You Were, the former Oasis singer's solo debut.

Related Liam Gallagher Sounds Off on Divorce, Drugs, Oasis' Breakup and More After coping with a divorce and the demise of Oasis, the frontman is finally back – and ready for a fight

On The Late Late Show, Gallagher's drummer beat out a square, imposing rhythm over the lead guitarist's melody. Gallagher barreled through short, rhyming verses with his hands at his pockets. He frequently stepped away from the microphone and stared impassively at the audience. Though the singer held a pair of maracas, he never shook them.

In an interview with NME, Gallagher said that "I've All I Need" was inspired by a meeting he had with Yoko Ono in New York City. "She invites us in and makes us a cup of tea, and she's got this banner, massive banner round the kitchen, and I said 'oh, what does that mean?'" Gallagher recalled. "She goes, 'John [Lennon] asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet my parents.' Anyway it says 'while I've been hibernating, I've been gathering my wings.'"

Gallagher included that phrase in "I've All I Need." He also uses the line "all things must pass," the title of a George Harrison LP, and the phrase "tomorrow never knows," which served as the title of a Beatles' song from Revolver.

While Gallagher was hibernating and gathering his wings, he also managed to maintain his core fanbase in the U.K. As You Were debuted at Number One on the U.K. albums chart, outselling the rest of the top ten albums combined. He also achieved the biggest one-week vinyl sales tally the U.K. had seen in 20 years.