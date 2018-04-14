See Kendrick Lamar Join Vince Staples, SZA Onstage at Coachella

Kendrick Lamar made a pair of surprise appearances during the opening night of Coachella, with the rapper joining both Vince Staples and SZA onstage.

Lamar, who is not on the 2018 Coachella lineup, first strolled out during Staples' set to perform his verse on the rappers' Big Fish Theory team-up "Yeah Right."



Later in the evening, Lamar reemerged to join his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA for two songs, Ctrl's "Doves in the Air" and their Black Panther: The Album collaboration "All the Stars," which closed out SZA's performance.



SZA's Coachella set also featured guests Isaiah Rashad ("Pretty Little Birds") and Trippie Redd ("Dark Knight Dummo").



Coachella continues Saturday with Beyonce's much-anticipated headlining set – which will be live streamed on YouTube – as well as performances by Haim, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Alt-J and Fleet Foxes.