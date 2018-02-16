Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Future scale the heights, literally and figuratively, in the new video for "King's Dead." The song, which also features James Blake, appears on the recently released Black Panther: The Album, which Lamar helmed alongside Top Dawg Entertainment's Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.

Related Review: 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Via Rap Superhero Kendrick Lamar The hip-hop visionary creates and curates music to explore age-old dreams and 21st Century politics

Directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert, the new clip finds the rappers chilling out in tall palm trees and also rapping on top of skyscrapers. In between their views from above, they take a turn climbing the corporate ladder in a chaotic trader-styled office. But as the music and beat take on a more sinister vibe, so does the video, which depicts a dark alley money exchange that leads to a physical confrontation.

The "King's Dead" video follows the release of Lamar's "All the Stars" video featuring SZA and "Pray for Me" with the Weeknd, both of which appear on the Black Panther soundtrack. The Black Panther movie debuts in theaters on Friday.