See Kelly Clarkson's Confident New 'I Don't Think About You' Video

Kelly Clarkson is a vision of self-confidence in the new clip for "I Don't Think About You." The track is the second single from her Meaning of Life LP, which reached Number Two on Billboard's albums chart last year.

"I Don't Think About You" was produced by the Monarch, a duo best known for work in contemporary hip-hop (Meek Mill's "All Eyes On You") and R&B (Tamia's "Believe in Love"). They fill "I Don't Think About You" with gospel backing vocals and dramatic strings. Each chorus allows Clarkson to demonstrate her mastery of melisma, stretching the word "me" across multiple beats.

In the video for the track, characters face a series of frustrating situations – borderline abusive exes, thickheaded bosses – before deciding enough is enough. In a statement, Clarkson explained that "I Don't Think About You" centers on "the moment you realize something has no power over you anymore."

Clarkson continued, "We all have people or situations in life that mold us and sometimes those situations can feel like they're about to break us, but this song is about that morning you wake up and you don't even think about it anymore. It holds no power, no weight in your world, and consumes your thoughts no longer. It's a song about freedom, honestly."

In addition to releasing her latest album, Clarkson joined The Voice this season as a coach for the first time.