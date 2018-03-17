Watch Keith Richards, Mavis Staples Highlight Love Rocks NYC Benefit

Keith Richards, Mavis Staples, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Lucinda Williams and Norah Jones were among the performers that appeared onstage for the star-studded second annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which took place March 15th at New York's Beacon Theatre.

At the event, the Rolling Stones guitarist teamed with virtuoso Gary Clark Jr., Ivan Neville and Hi-Rhythm with Steve Jordan to deliver a searing rendition of the Richards-fronted Exile on Main St. rocker "Happy."

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Emmylou Harris, Ziggy Marley, Warren Haynes, Ann Wilson and Trombone Shorty also participated in the event, which raises money for God's Love We Deliver, a non-profit organization that provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness.

The Love Rocks NYC concert, now in its second year, is highlighted by its unique onstage collaborations, and the 2018 concert witnessed Mavis Staples performing the Band's "The Weight" alongside Fagen, Amy Helm, Marc Cohn and the all-star house band:

Prior to the event, Staples discussed God's Love We Deliver and the non-profit's importance. "People are so passionate with what they're doing, helping to feed people who can't get out [of their situation]… I couldn't hold back the tears," the singer said.



This year's Love Rocks NYC benefit concert was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Murray and the Bacon Brothers and presented by fashion designer John Varvatos and Greg Williamson. The concert concluded with all of the participating artists joining Ziggy Marley onstage to perform Bob Marley's "One Love."

