Watch Justin Timberlake Tease New Album in Behind-the-Scenes Doc

Justin Timberlake offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, and teases a handful of previously unheard songs in a new short documentary.



The clip opens with Timberlake recording a track with a deep R&B groove, though as he points out, the vocals have a distinct country melody. In an interview, the pop star discusses how he tried to blend his Tennessee roots with more contemporary musical styles on Man of the Woods, saying, "I think the album has a wide range of sonics to it, but I guess I would describe it as modern Americana with 808s."

Timberlake previews the different forms this mix takes throughout the clip as he crafts songs on piano and guitar, working works with super-producers Pharrell and Timbaland. Among the snippets previewed in the clip are a slinky but snappy ballad, a mid-tempo dance tune tinged with disco guitar and a honky-tonk rave-up cut with futuristic funk.

Timberlake has only released "Filthy," the first single from Man of the Woods track. The album is set to arrive February 2nd, two days before Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

Timberlake has also added 10 new shows to his Man of the Woods tour, which kicks off March 13th in Toronto. The updated itinerary includes second shows in Toronto (March 15th), New York (March 22nd), Chicago (March 28th), Boston (April 5th), Montreal (April 9th), Las Vegas (April 15th), San Jose (April 25th) and Los Angeles (April 29th), as well as two new gigs: June 1st in Pittsburgh and June 2nd in Philadelphia. Tickets for the second shows in previously announced cities go on sale January 22nd, while tickets for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia concerts go on sale January 29th.

