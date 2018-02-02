Watch Justin Timberlake Become 'Man of the Woods' in New Video

Justin Timberlake celebrated the release of his new album Man of the Woods with the comedic new video for the album's title track.

The video fully indulges the outdoorsman undertones of Timberlake's new album by having the singer and an unseen woman go on a Buster Keaton-esque journey through the forest to get to the local tavern, where the woman is revealed to be Timberlake's real-life wife (and frequent Man of the Woods guest) Jessica Biel.

Later, four Timberlakes – two flannel wearers, a Timberlake in overalls and trucker hat and a more genuine version of the singer – form a barbershop quartet outside a cabin before the "Man of the Woods" video breaks out into a dance party. The video closes with Timberlake and Biel walking out alone into the great outdoors.

"Man of the Woods" follows Timberlake's videos for "Filthy," "Say Something" and "Supplies." On Sunday, the singer will return to the Super Bowl as halftime performer, 14 years after the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson.