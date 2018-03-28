See Julian Casablancas, Voidz Perform 'Qyurryus' on 'Corden'

Julian Casablancas and the Voidz appeared on The Late Late Show Tuesday to perform "Qyurryus." The bizarre, un-Strokes-like dark wave track is the second single off the Voidz' soon-to-be-released new album, Virtue.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Music Now, Casablancas cited "Qyurryus" – pronounced like "curious" – as one of the reasons why he needs the Voidz as an outlet, since it allows the singer to explore his own "personal vision" outside of the Strokes' democratic approach to recording.

"I think that with the Voidz, I think we're on the same wavelength. And with the Strokes it's more like everyone does what they do," Casablancas said.

"And I'm more about getting along and not about, like, you know, tension or toxic, you know what I mean? I don't want to have to disagree, you know what I mean? I just want to work with people you agree on. And it's not that we disagree, it's just that if I was trying to do a song like "Qyurryus," I wouldn't want to have to, like, convince people against their will to do it. Not that they wouldn't want to do it, but maybe in the past there are things that I've wanted to do – there's many things I wanted to do – that I haven't been able to do."

The Voidz' Virtue, the band's first album since 2014's Tyranny and the first album under the Voidz – and not Julian Casablanca + The Voidz – moniker, is due out March 30th.

In addition to the "Qyurryus" performance, Casablancas also brought his always-entertaining interview skills for a quick chat with James Corden about fatherhood and performing at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever cemetery.